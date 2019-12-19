This Baker Makes The Gooiest Nutella Chocochip Cookies As Well Blondies And Brownies To Kill For

Elizabeth Mathew, one of the home-based bakers that we found at Dessert Bazaar, sells some fab Nutella chocochip cookies under the brand, Lizzie's Bakes. And these cookies are some of the gooiest ones we have had in a while. Think moist Nutella centre with a buttery, chocolatey outer layer. It's not crumbly either, so it's perfect to dunk in a glass of milk and have it any time of the day. The cookie is topped off with sea salt to reduce the extra bit of sweetness, but we liked ours without the sea salt. Apart from cookies, you can place orders for brownies, blondies, and cakes as well. Nothing too fancy, but the kind of cakes that you can happily indulge in during tea-time or when you feel like you haven't had cake in a long time. Think chocolate, coffee walnut, banana, carrot, strawberry, butter and even yellow cakes which is basically a cake with lots of egg yolks and topped off with chocolate frosting. You can check out the weekly menu that Lizzie's puts out on their social media channels which include signatures such as mud cakes in dark and milk chocolate versions and butter cake with lemon curd!