Frazer town

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Frazer town

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sheesh Kebab
Fast Food Restaurants

Sheesh Kebab

Kick Off 2020 With This Live Grilling Masterclass
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe Iftar
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Iftar

Check Out This Place That Serves Great Food From Kerala!
Frazer town
Boutiques
image - Little Stitches
Boutiques

Little Stitches

This Boutique In Frazer Town Makes Adorable Hand Embroidered And Smocked Dresses For Little Girls
Frazer town
Cafes
image - Mambos Cafe
Cafes

Mambos Cafe

Head To This Cafe In Frazer Town For Great Ambience & Good Food
Frazer town
Casual Dining
image - Sharief Bhai
Casual Dining

Sharief Bhai

Relish Rich & Authentic Flavours Of Muslim Cuisine At This Restaurant
Frazer town
Food Trucks
image - Tindipotha
Food Trucks

Tindipotha

Frazer Town Peeps! You've Got A Food Truck Wheeling Round Serving Fries, Nachos And Pizzas
Frazer town
Casual Dining
image - Lazio Steaks & More
Casual Dining

Lazio Steaks & More

Balcony Seating, Quaint Decor & Juicy Meats: Mosque Road Has Its Very Own Steakhouse
Frazer town
Book Stores
image - Mecca Book House
Book Stores

Mecca Book House

This Iconic, Frazer Town Book Store Is Shutting Shop & They Are Clearing Stock At Throwaway Prices
Frazer town
Parks
image - Coles Park
Parks

Coles Park

Sign Up For Skating Classes At This Popular Park Near Central Bangalore
Frazer town
Bakeries
image - The Sugar Fairy
Bakeries

The Sugar Fairy

Cupcakes To Cake Pops, The Sugar Fairy Is Ready With Your Next Sugar Rush
Frazer town
Casual Dining
image - Pizza Hut
Casual Dining

Pizza Hut

Have All The Pizza You Can Eat For INR 199 At Pizza Hut On Fridays
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shankar Bhel House
Fast Food Restaurants

Shankar Bhel House

Hit Up This Iconic Chaat Shop For Amazing Bhel Puri Or Dahi Sev For Just INR 45
Frazer town
Clothing Stores
image - 4EVER
Clothing Stores

4EVER

Score Some Great Deals On Men's Western Wear From This Clothing Store on Coles Road
Frazer town
Food Stores
image - Standard Tea
Food Stores

Standard Tea

Tea Lovers Rejoice: This Store Sells All Kinds Of Tea By The Kilogram
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chote Miya
Fast Food Restaurants

Chote Miya

Takeaway Perfect Kebabs And Biryani From This Mughlai Eatery In Jayamahal
Frazer town
Casual Dining
image - Rahhams
Casual Dining

Rahhams

#GoHereEatThis: Mutton Biryani At Rahham’s
Frazer town
Bakeries
image - The Bakery World
Bakeries

The Bakery World

Fuel Up On Cream Buns Or Banana Bread At Cantonment Station's Bakery World
Frazer town
Other
image - Crankmeister Bicycle Works
Other

Crankmeister Bicycle Works

Repairs, Gear Or Customisation: Crankmeister Bicycle Works Is A Biker's Dream
Frazer town
Casual Dining
image - Dolphin Bar
Casual Dining

Dolphin Bar

Drop By This Multi Cuisine Restaurant For Some South & North Indian Delicacies
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Siddique Kabab Centre
Fast Food Restaurants

Siddique Kabab Centre

This Iconic Kebab Centre On St John's Church Road Has No Vegetarian Dishes But Over 28 Meat Options
Frazer town
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Frazer town?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE