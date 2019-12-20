Explore
Frazer town
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Frazer town
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Cafes
Food Stores
Book Stores
Boutiques
Clothing Stores
Food Trucks
Parks
Fast Food Restaurants
Sheesh Kebab
Kick Off 2020 With This Live Grilling Masterclass
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe Iftar
Check Out This Place That Serves Great Food From Kerala!
Frazer town
Boutiques
Little Stitches
This Boutique In Frazer Town Makes Adorable Hand Embroidered And Smocked Dresses For Little Girls
Frazer town
Cafes
Mambos Cafe
Head To This Cafe In Frazer Town For Great Ambience & Good Food
Frazer town
Casual Dining
Sharief Bhai
Relish Rich & Authentic Flavours Of Muslim Cuisine At This Restaurant
Frazer town
Food Trucks
Tindipotha
Frazer Town Peeps! You've Got A Food Truck Wheeling Round Serving Fries, Nachos And Pizzas
Frazer town
Casual Dining
Lazio Steaks & More
Balcony Seating, Quaint Decor & Juicy Meats: Mosque Road Has Its Very Own Steakhouse
Frazer town
Book Stores
Mecca Book House
This Iconic, Frazer Town Book Store Is Shutting Shop & They Are Clearing Stock At Throwaway Prices
Frazer town
Parks
Coles Park
Sign Up For Skating Classes At This Popular Park Near Central Bangalore
Frazer town
Bakeries
The Sugar Fairy
Cupcakes To Cake Pops, The Sugar Fairy Is Ready With Your Next Sugar Rush
Frazer town
Casual Dining
Pizza Hut
Have All The Pizza You Can Eat For INR 199 At Pizza Hut On Fridays
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
Shankar Bhel House
Hit Up This Iconic Chaat Shop For Amazing Bhel Puri Or Dahi Sev For Just INR 45
Frazer town
Clothing Stores
4EVER
Score Some Great Deals On Men's Western Wear From This Clothing Store on Coles Road
Frazer town
Food Stores
Standard Tea
Tea Lovers Rejoice: This Store Sells All Kinds Of Tea By The Kilogram
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
Chote Miya
Takeaway Perfect Kebabs And Biryani From This Mughlai Eatery In Jayamahal
Frazer town
Casual Dining
Rahhams
#GoHereEatThis: Mutton Biryani At Rahham’s
Frazer town
Bakeries
The Bakery World
Fuel Up On Cream Buns Or Banana Bread At Cantonment Station's Bakery World
Frazer town
Other
Crankmeister Bicycle Works
Repairs, Gear Or Customisation: Crankmeister Bicycle Works Is A Biker's Dream
Frazer town
Casual Dining
Dolphin Bar
Drop By This Multi Cuisine Restaurant For Some South & North Indian Delicacies
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
Siddique Kabab Centre
This Iconic Kebab Centre On St John's Church Road Has No Vegetarian Dishes But Over 28 Meat Options
Frazer town
