Ruffles, Embellishments And Embroidery : Up Your Fashion Game With Bespoke Outfits From This Studio

There's never enough reasons to get new clothes made and given the upcoming wedding season, you might need outfits for every occasion. Malka Design Studio in Frazer Town should be on your list for bespoke clothing needs. Started by Jenny in 2016 with a small garage store in Kalyan Nagar, they have now moved their base to Frazer Town. Be it Indian, western styles or a fusion, Jenny and her team will bring your dream design to life. Think salwar suits, anarkali, long gowns or even crop top and skirt. If you are a fan of Pakistani salwar kameez, then Malka Design Studio won't disappoint you.

Find rich hand embroidery on flowy chiffons and georgettes in blues, reds, and pinks among others paired with dupattas and pencil or cigarette pants. They also stock up on digitally printed salwar sets that you can choose from and get it customised according to your needs. Find heavy embellished anarkalis and lehengas that you can shop for your wedding or for an upcoming wedding in the family. Get your mom's sarees or your own sarees converted into dresses, anarkalis or even co-ord sets. Prices here start at INR 2,000 for a salwar suit (stitching only) and they deliver within a day or maximum two days. Find customised clutches that Malka Design Studio stocks from Delhi that's exclusive and available only at this store.