This Boutique In Frazer Town Makes Adorable Hand Embroidered And Smocked Dresses For Little Girls

A favourite with mums and their little girls, Little Stitches is run by Ramona Patel. Working out of her bustling studio in Frazer Town, Patel creates the prettiest hand-embroidered and hand-smocked dresses for girls between the age of one and nine. What we especially love is that her designs are classic and feature impeccable, hand work. Plus, the prices are pocket-friendly (prices start at INR 400 and go up to INR 1,800 for the bigger frocks).

Patel works with a variety of fabrics but she prefers working with natural ones. With her ready made line, you can get baby pink and happy yellow dresses with gingham checks that are embroidered with little flowers. You can get mint green and forest green ones made from silks that are embellished with pretty ribbons. You can also get dresses crafted from lace and fabrics with polka dots. At her workshop, you can either pick from her collection (she's open between Mondau and Saturday) or you can even bring in your own fabric and she’ll create a design for you.

