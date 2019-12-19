Over a decade old, Frazer Town’s Lustre Studio is a favourite with brides and bridal parties. Swing by for customised looks that are guaranteed to take pride of place in your 21st century closet.
Pant Sarees To Bespoke Lehengas: This Legendary Design Studio Is A Contemporary Bride’s Dream
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Over a decade old, Frazer Town’s Lustre Studio is a favourite with brides and bridal parties. Swing by for customised looks that are guaranteed to take pride of place in your 21st century closet.
A Frazer Town legend, Lustre Studio is run by sister-duo - Shaista Roshan and Sudiya Roshan. Located on Saunders Road, the studio looks like it is straight of a picture book and the Roshan sisters ensure that you walk out looking like a princess. Lustre Studio is best known for its impeccable design aesthetic that showcases traditional garments with a modern twist. So, for brides who are not looking for the age-old lehengas and poofy gowns, this place is perfect.
Pant Sarees, kurtas with draped bottoms, three-piece jumpsuits, floor-length gowns and lehengas with delicate work - they are all part of the design repertoire here. When you visit, they’ll be happy to design, source the fabric and tailor make the look of your choice. However, if you are looking for something on a budget (INR 10k or less), you can browse through and pick from their pret line.
Make sure you have an appointment in your kitty, before you visit the store, especially when when you are looking for a customised look or need your bridal trousseau to be designed.
