Pant Sarees To Bespoke Lehengas: This Legendary Design Studio Is A Contemporary Bride’s Dream

A Frazer Town legend, Lustre Studio is run by sister-duo - Shaista Roshan and Sudiya Roshan. Located on Saunders Road, the studio looks like it is straight of a picture book and the Roshan sisters ensure that you walk out looking like a princess. Lustre Studio is best known for its impeccable design aesthetic that showcases traditional garments with a modern twist. So, for brides who are not looking for the age-old lehengas and poofy gowns, this place is perfect.

Pant Sarees, kurtas with draped bottoms, three-piece jumpsuits, floor-length gowns and lehengas with delicate work - they are all part of the design repertoire here. When you visit, they’ll be happy to design, source the fabric and tailor make the look of your choice. However, if you are looking for something on a budget (INR 10k or less), you can browse through and pick from their pret line.