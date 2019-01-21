Head To This Iconic Bakery For Baked Goodies and Your Weekly Grocery Run

The first thing that greets you at Thom’s is the heady aroma of wafting bakery goodies. Follow your nose, and it will lead you right to the display cases with trays of baked goodies, from creamy pastries and cakes to their famous plum cake (this is a must try). We also love their blueberry muffins and the gooey, chocolate-coated eclairs.

There’s also freshly baked, milk bread, that’s made in-house. Keeping in mind all the fancy breads that we see in the market today, Thom’s too dishes out reasonably-priced baguettes and loaves of focaccia (they are basic but for that price, you won’t complain much). If you’ve strictly got snacks on your mind, then, try their samosas or their crumbly puffs (available in chicken and vegetarian versions).

Once you’ve racked up sufficient calories at the bakery section, you can turn your attention to the supermarket. There’s plenty here that you’ll get at your round-the-corner mom-and-pop store but there is plenty that you won’t. You can snap up tinned food (baked beans, tuna, canned fruits), chocolates and candies from all corners of the globe, salad dressings, pasta sauces and pastas. Locally produced cheeses, that aren’t available everywhere, and veggies too find shelf space here.

