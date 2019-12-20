The hot sellers are Chicken Kebabs which are grilled but also slightly fried then {at INR 55 for 8!}. Perfect with beer {not sold at the shop}, it’s juicy, greasy and heavenly! Chicken Tikka, Hariyali Kebab and Tandoori Chicken are all succulent with a spicy marinade. Perfect to have with the mint chutney they all come with. But they do taste similar, and we suspect colouring is the only thing that differentiates them. Biryani isn’t the best but at INR 60, it packs in plenty of flavours so we won’t grumble.