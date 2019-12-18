Hebbal

Cafes
image - Potteery Nine Cafe
Cafes

Potteery Nine Cafe

Get Your Hands On All The Artistic Stuff In This Indoor Cafe!
Hebbal
Jewellery Shops
image - Silver Palace
Jewellery Shops

Silver Palace

This Store In Esteem Mall Is All About Silver Jewellery For The Modern Woman
Hebbal
Book Stores
image - Maruti Book Centre
Book Stores

Maruti Book Centre

This Store In Hebbal Is A One Stop Shop For All Your Pen And Paper Needs
Hebbal
Boutiques
image - Gene Bridal Boutique
Boutiques

Gene Bridal Boutique

Shop For Beautiful Bridal Gowns Or Rent Them From This Boutique In RT Nagar
Hebbal
Clothing Stores
image - Trend Arrest
Clothing Stores

Trend Arrest

Women, This Store In Esteem Mall Will Make You A Trend Setter!
Hebbal
Gardening Stores
image - Five Petals
Gardening Stores

Five Petals

Spruce Up Your Garden With This Cute Organic Gardening Store In Hebbal
Hebbal
Gyms
image - Playmore Studios
Gyms

Playmore Studios

Bored Of Gym? Join A Mini Trampoline Fitness Class Instead
Hebbal
Co-Working Spaces
image - WeWork
Co-Working Spaces

WeWork

Every Day Is Take Your Doggo To Work Day At This Pet-Friendly Coworking Space in Town
Hebbal
Food Trucks
image - Streety Treats
Food Trucks

Streety Treats

This Food Truck At Coffee Board Layout Serves Delish Chinese Food Under INR 200
Hebbal
Food Trucks
image - JCK Momos
Food Trucks

JCK Momos

Do Yourself A Favour And Pay This Food Truck A Visit For Its Awesome Chilli Cheese Momos
Hebbal
Yoga Studios
image - Akshar Power Yoga Academy
Yoga Studios

Akshar Power Yoga Academy

For Holistic And Traditional Yoga, Sign-Up At Akshar Power Yoga Academy
Hebbal
Tourist Attractions
image - Hebbal Lake
Tourist Attractions

Hebbal Lake

Have You Been To Bangalore's Most Popular Lake That's Over Three Centuries Old
Hebbal
Amusement Parks
image - Lumbini Gardens
Amusement Parks

Lumbini Gardens

Bangalore's Only Floating Restaurant Is At This Iconic Park, Perfect For Fam Jams
Hebbal
Travel Services
image - Adventure Sindbad
Travel Services

Adventure Sindbad

Mountains Calling? Explore The Himalayas With This Adventure Touring Company
Ashok Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
image - BAM Dance Company
Music & Dance Academies

BAM Dance Company

Love Grooving To Hip Hop? Then BAM Dance Company Is Where You Need To Be
RT Nagar
Boutiques
image - Golden Tassels
Boutiques

Golden Tassels

Give Your Grandma's Sarees Or Your Lehengas A Makeover With Golden Tassels
RT Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Studio Krsnah
Clothing Stores

Studio Krsnah

Score Some Gorgeous Indian And Western Wear In Customisable Sizes From This Clothing Brand
RT Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Uttara Karnataka Food Stores
Fast Food Restaurants

Uttara Karnataka Food Stores

For The Real Taste Of The State Go To Uttara Karnataka Food Store
RT Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Going Out Of Business
Clothing Stores

Going Out Of Business

Allen Solly, Puma And Levis: This RT Nagar Surplus Store Is Great For Everyday Fashion On A Budget
RT Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Blindfold
Casual Dining

Blindfold

This Pop-Up Restaurant Will Have You Dining Blindfolded And Has A New Menu Everyday
RT Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Banjara D' Lite - Goldfinch Express hotel
Casual Dining

Banjara D' Lite - Goldfinch Express hotel

This Newbie In Town Will Surely Never Disappoint!
Ganga Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Momo Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

The Momo Shop

This Tiny Establishment In RT Nagar Is Legendary For Its Light As Air Momos
RT Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Rahhams
Casual Dining

Rahhams

#GoHereEatThis: Mutton Biryani At Rahham’s
RT Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - OMG Arena
Home Décor Stores

OMG Arena

Succulents In Shoes Or Air Plants In Giraffe: You'll Want To Get This Brand's Quirky Planters
Nagawara
Fine Dining
image - Fly Dining
Fine Dining

Fly Dining

Feeling Adventurous? Visit This Restaurant & Dine In The Sky
Nagawara
Community Groups
image - Full Moon Laboratory
Community Groups

Full Moon Laboratory

Ride Your Long Forgotten Bicycle And Fix It Up Too With This Cycling Group
Boutiques
image - Akana - Fashion Boutique
Boutiques

Akana - Fashion Boutique

Vegan Cosmetics, Makeup Workshops And Bridal Outfits: This Store Does It All
Pet Stores
image - The Pet Project
Pet Stores

The Pet Project

Bandanas, Bow Ties And Pet Supplies: This Pet Store Has It All
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Viola
Clothing Stores

Viola

Pretty Dupattas, Mom And Daughter Outfits And More: Get It All At This Store In Sahakar Nagar
Sanjay nagar
NGOs
image - Dwaraka
NGOs

Dwaraka

Kalamkari Everything at Dwaraka Boutique
Sanjay nagar
Cultural Centres
image - Manpho Convention Centre
Cultural Centres

Manpho Convention Centre

Easy Love Artist Lauv Is Coming To Bangalore Next Year And Tickets Are On Pre-Sale
Nagawara
Bath & Body Stores
image - Soul Spa
Bath & Body Stores

Soul Spa

Think Soap Is Boring? Think Again, With This Range of Luxury Soaps From Soul Spa
Armane Nagar
Sports Venues
image - The Banana Kick
Sports Venues

The Banana Kick

Header Or Banana Kicks: Kick It Off At This Football Turf In Sanjaynagar
Sanjay nagar
