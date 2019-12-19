This Store In Hebbal Is A One Stop Shop For All Your Pen And Paper Needs

Forget Sapna Book House and Landmark and head to Maruti Book Store if you live in Hebbal for all stationery needs. Located in the basement of a complex, this store might look like a regular stationery shop but don’t be fooled. They have school and office supplies like printer ink, colour pencils, paints and other provisions like chart paper and glitter (in case your little one tells you about his school project for the next day at dinner).

The folks here also sell textbooks and novels. We saw ICSE and CBSE textbooks from grades five to ten. Upon looking closely, we noticed Chetan Bhagat, Amish Tripathi and had a throwback when we saw Roald Dahl! Preparing for entrance exams like GMAT and TOEFL? They’ve got you covered in this section as well. First-hand, second-hand, they have it all and at budget-friendly prices.