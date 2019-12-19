Bored Of Gym? Join A Mini Trampoline Fitness Class Instead

Remember when you were a kid and all you'd do is jump around everywhere? Now you can do it all over again -- or at least, for an hour-long session at Playmore Studio in Hebbal. Launched at the start of 2019, the Sri Lanka based fitness studio combines the fun of being on a trampoline with the intensity of a full-body workout that will push your limits.

Don't think it's as easy as bouncing at your own free will, though. The group workout consists of a series of guided cardio and strength training exercises (plus stretching, yoga and meditation), and will have you sweating in the first 10 minutes! For those of you who have trouble running or doing HIIT, don't worry -- the exercise is low stress on your joints, so you'll still be able to catch up and get a good workout by the end of it.

At the moment, they're offering a free trial session, so if you're considering joining, this is your best chance to experience a mini-trampoline workout. Should you decide to join, you can pick between INR 3,000 per month or INR 7,500 for three months, but if you have a busy schedule and are only able to attend class three days a week, they can work around a price for that, too.