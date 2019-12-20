Have You Been To Bangalore's Most Popular Lake That's Over Three Centuries Old

Most people going to (or coming back from) Kempegowda International Airport would’ve seen Hebbal Lake. Located next to the Outer Ring Road at the junction where NH44 and NH7 meet Bellary Road, the lake was one of the three lakes constructed in 1537 (over 300 years ago!) by Kempe Gowda.

Spread over 150 acres along with a park, the lake makes for a great sight for a spot of exercise and extra oxygen. Unlike many lakes in the city, there’s an entry fee of INR 20 per adult to get in, in addition to an INR 20 parking fee. The parking entry is slightly further than the main entry to the lake. The parking lot itself is super green, pretty, and an oasis you can chill at. Opening hours for the Hebbal Lake Park is from 6:45am to 6:45pm. The park consists of walking paths under a canopy of trees, a children’s play area, a lawn, and many, many benches to enjoy the view. Budding ornithologists, if you head there early in the morning, you’ll spot ducks, herons, and egrets. You may even spot kingfishers, pelicans, coots, and even a spoonbill or two if you’re really lucky.

There’s no real barrier between the shore and water (especially during the monsoon), so you’ll get an uninterrupted view. There are plenty of warnings against jumping in the water (as inviting as it may look), and that any injury is your own responsibility.