Gaming Zone
image - Eagles Unbound
Gaming Zone

Eagles Unbound

Unleash Your Adventurous Side At This Arena That Comes With ATVs And Paintball
Kagalipura
Resorts
image - Angana The Courtyard
Resorts

Angana The Courtyard

Just 45 Minutes From Town This Heritage Home Is Perfect For A Quick Escape
Kagalipura
Cultural Centres
image - Fireflies Intercultural Center
Cultural Centres

Fireflies Intercultural Center

Reconnect With Yourself Through Nature At This Ashram Less Than 30km Away
Kagalipura
Resorts
image - Guhantara
Resorts

Guhantara

Rain Dancing, Quad Biking And Spas: Check Out This Cave Themed Resort On Kanakapura Road
Kagalipura
Cafes
image - Burnout Cafe
Cafes

Burnout Cafe

From Yum Food To Foosball To Go Karting, This Cafe On Kanakapura Road Has Got It All!
Food Stores
image - Sri Sri Tattva
Food Stores

Sri Sri Tattva

Aloe Vera Cream To Organic Honey, The Sri Sri Tattva Store Is Keeping It Real With Its Natural Products
Bengaluru
Gardening Stores
image - Aditi Farms
Gardening Stores

Aditi Farms

Go Vedic and Organic with Hariyalee Seeds. Plus, Hands-On Experience Too
Bengaluru
Tourist Attractions
image - Thottikallu Falls
Tourist Attractions

Thottikallu Falls

Plan A Quick Road Trip To This Secret Waterfall An Hour Away From The City
Bengaluru
Other
image - Rare Earth Farm
Other

Rare Earth Farm

Head To This Rustic Farmstay In Kanakapura With Mud Cottages, Animals And Barbecue
Resorts
image - Rare Earth Farmstay
Resorts

Rare Earth Farmstay

Farms, Pools And Hikes: Take The Family And Head To These Resorts In And Around Kanakapura Road
Bengaluru
Department Stores
image - Uniso
Department Stores

Uniso

It's A Budget Haul For As Low As INR 49 At This Japan-Style Store On Kanakpura Road
Bengaluru
Gaming Zone
image - Dirt Mania
Gaming Zone

Dirt Mania

Go Squad Biking And Arrange A Special Surprise For Bae With Dirt Mania
Nelaguli
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Prani - The Pet Sanctuary
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Prani - The Pet Sanctuary

Emus, Hedgehogs And Horses: Spend A Day With Animals At This Interactive Pet Sanctuary
Sunkadakatte
Resorts
image - Bonfire Resort
Resorts

Bonfire Resort

Play Slushy Volleyball, Rain Disco And Warm Yourself By The Bonfire At This Resort
Bengaluru
Cultural Centres
image - Madhuvana
Cultural Centres

Madhuvana

Take Me Home, Country Roads: This Resort In Kanakapura Is Reminiscent Of Your Childhood Days
Other
image - Gopala For U
Other

Gopala For U

This Unique Initiative By Gopala For U Hopes To Promote Organic Practices
Somanahalli
