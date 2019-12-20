Explore
Kannuru
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kannuru
Casual Dining
Furniture Stores
Sports Venues
Fast Food Restaurants
Gyms
Bars
Breweries
Clothing Stores
Community Groups
Snoopy Paws Cafe
Make Your Day Special With Some Furry Love At This Adorable Dog Cafe
Kannuru
Red Rhino
Terrace Bar, Craft Beer And A Whole Lot Of Fun Eats At This Rooftop Microbrewery In Whitefield
Kannuru
Kalari Gurukulam
Learn Some Warrior Moves With These Kalaripayattu Classes Just Outside Bangalore City Limits
Chikkagubbi
Aura Kalari
Yoga, Martial Arts Or Music: There’s Much To Learn At The Aura Kalari Homestay
Chikkagubbi
Charu Ki Tapri
Craving Home Food? Check Out This Cool Street Cafe Near Hegde Nagar
Bengaluru
GYLT
Gylt - The Hidden Gem In Bengaluru
Hennur
Byg Brewski Brewing Company
The Largest Brewery In Asia Is Located Right Here In Bangalore
Visthar
XLR8 - Indoor Sports Arena
Climbing, Football And The City's Only Mini Golf Space, It's Game On At This Sports Arena
Canaan Pet Resort
For The Joy Of Pets: Canaan Pet Resort In Sonam Layout Is A Pet Paradise
Bengaluru
Design Circle
This Studio In Hennur Is All About Bespoke Furniture That’s Sustainable And Eco Friendly
Visthar
Straight Up
Tuck Into Kadala Curry And Down LITs At This Rooftop Pub With Day Long Happy Hours All Week
Hennur
The Yellow Dwelling
Floral Quilts To Sheer Drapes: This Decor Label Is Home Linen Central
Visthar
Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre
Pet Lovers, These Adorable Fur Balls Need A Home! Are You Willing To Give Them One?
Yelahanka
Ghiza
Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Koel's Pizzeria
Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Taawoon Restaurant
Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money
Narayanapura
The Daily Bean
Head To This Cafe For A Salted Caramel Mocha Cappuccino That You Will Not Forget
Hennur
Agon Sports
Baddy, Swimming Or Snooker: Hennur Peeps, Get Up And Get Moving At This Activity Space
Kothanur
Turanj
This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
The Yellow Tree
The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Meco Kartopia
Rev It Up At Meco Kartopia, India’s First International Go-Karting Track
Jalla
Oriental Heirlooms
Revamp Your Home With Balinese Furniture And Decor Pieces From Here
Kothanur
