Kannuru

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kannuru

Cafes
image - Snoopy Paws Cafe
Cafes

Snoopy Paws Cafe

Make Your Day Special With Some Furry Love At This Adorable Dog Cafe
Kannuru
Breweries
image - Red Rhino
Breweries

Red Rhino

Terrace Bar, Craft Beer And A Whole Lot Of Fun Eats At This Rooftop Microbrewery In Whitefield
Kannuru
Gyms
image - Kalari Gurukulam
Gyms

Kalari Gurukulam

Learn Some Warrior Moves With These Kalaripayattu Classes Just Outside Bangalore City Limits
Chikkagubbi
Homestays
image - Aura Kalari
Homestays

Aura Kalari

Yoga, Martial Arts Or Music: There’s Much To Learn At The Aura Kalari Homestay
Chikkagubbi
Cafes
image - Charu Ki Tapri
Cafes

Charu Ki Tapri

Craving Home Food? Check Out This Cool Street Cafe Near Hegde Nagar
Bengaluru
Bars
image - GYLT
Bars

GYLT

Gylt - The Hidden Gem In Bengaluru
Hennur
Breweries
image - Byg Brewski Brewing Company
Breweries

Byg Brewski Brewing Company

The Largest Brewery In Asia Is Located Right Here In Bangalore
Visthar
Sports Venues
image - XLR8 - Indoor Sports Arena
Sports Venues

XLR8 - Indoor Sports Arena

Climbing, Football And The City's Only Mini Golf Space, It's Game On At This Sports Arena
Pet Care
image - Canaan Pet Resort
Pet Care

Canaan Pet Resort

For The Joy Of Pets: Canaan Pet Resort In Sonam Layout Is A Pet Paradise
Bengaluru
Furniture Stores
image - Design Circle
Furniture Stores

Design Circle

This Studio In Hennur Is All About Bespoke Furniture That’s Sustainable And Eco Friendly
Visthar
Pubs
image - Straight Up
Pubs

Straight Up

Tuck Into Kadala Curry And Down LITs At This Rooftop Pub With Day Long Happy Hours All Week
Hennur
Home Décor Stores
image - The Yellow Dwelling
Home Décor Stores

The Yellow Dwelling

Floral Quilts To Sheer Drapes: This Decor Label Is Home Linen Central
Visthar
NGOs
image - Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre
NGOs

Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre

Pet Lovers, These Adorable Fur Balls Need A Home! Are You Willing To Give Them One?
Yelahanka
Casual Dining
image - Ghiza
Casual Dining

Ghiza

Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Koel's Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

Koel's Pizzeria

Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Casual Dining
image - Taawoon Restaurant
Casual Dining

Taawoon Restaurant

Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money
Narayanapura
Cafes
image - The Daily Bean
Cafes

The Daily Bean

Head To This Cafe For A Salted Caramel Mocha Cappuccino That You Will Not Forget
Hennur
Sports Venues
image - Agon Sports
Sports Venues

Agon Sports

Baddy, Swimming Or Snooker: Hennur Peeps, Get Up And Get Moving At This Activity Space
Kothanur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Turanj
Fast Food Restaurants

Turanj

This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
Casual Dining
image - The Yellow Tree
Casual Dining

The Yellow Tree

The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Sports Venues
image - Meco Kartopia
Sports Venues

Meco Kartopia

Rev It Up At Meco Kartopia, India’s First International Go-Karting Track
Jalla
Furniture Stores
image - Oriental Heirlooms
Furniture Stores

Oriental Heirlooms

Revamp Your Home With Balinese Furniture And Decor Pieces From Here
Kothanur
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Kannuru?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE