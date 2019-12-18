Kasturi Nagar

Home Décor Stores
image - Air Plant Planet
Home Décor Stores

Air Plant Planet

Want Plants Without The Maintenance? This Store Sells Plants That Need No Water Or Soil!
Kasturi Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
image - Dance7 - The Art Factory
Music & Dance Academies

Dance7 - The Art Factory

Rock Climbing To Yoga: Kasturi Nagar Peeps, Here Are 7 Things You Can Do In Your Hood, All Under One Roof
Kasturi Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Whiskey Clothing
Clothing Stores

Whiskey Clothing

Boys, This Funky Store In Kasturi Nagar Is Your Go-To Place For Hip And Millennial Threads
Kasturi Nagar
Gift Shops
image - Wrapped Emotions
Gift Shops

Wrapped Emotions

Looking For A Gift? This Outlet In Bengaluru Sells Amazing Channapatna Home Decor
Kasturi Nagar
Pet Stores
image - DogMyCats
Pet Stores

DogMyCats

It’s Raining Cat And Dog Products At This Pet Store That Also Does Home Delivery
Kasturi Nagar
Sweet Shops
image - Rajpurohit Sweets
Sweet Shops

Rajpurohit Sweets

Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Banaswadi
Clothing Stores
image - Sanskruti Collections
Clothing Stores

Sanskruti Collections

From Casual Wear To Designer Outfits, Here Is Where To Get Ethnic Wear In Kasturi Nagar
Kasturi Nagar
Sports Venues
image - Mars Adventures
Sports Venues

Mars Adventures

Rock Climbing Or Rafting: Mars Adventures Is Ideal For Thrill-Seekers
Cafes
image - Despiwich
Cafes

Despiwich

You And Your Gang Need To Try This One In A Minion Sandwich Shop In Banaswadi
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
image - Hotel The Shack - Restopub
Casual Dining

Hotel The Shack - Restopub

The Shack Is A Hidden Gem In Ramamurthy Nagar!
Ramamurthy Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Pinkberry
Dessert Parlours

Pinkberry

Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
Gyms
image - Fit Squad
Gyms

Fit Squad

Customised Workouts, Spin Classes And CrossFit: Get Fighting Fit At This Swish Gym For INR 2,500
Banaswadi
Sports Venues
image - Aquila Sports Arena
Sports Venues

Aquila Sports Arena

Looking For A Calm Space For Your Football Practice? Then Head To This Place
Jewellery Shops
image - Jumkey Fashion Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Jumkey Fashion Jewellery

Kalamkari Sets To Peacock Jhumkas: Shop For Quirky Trinkets Here
Sadanandanagar
Cafes
image - Patio - The Resto Cafe
Cafes

Patio - The Resto Cafe

This Beautiful Outdoor Cafe in Banaswadi Is Where You Need To Go On Your Next Date!
Banaswadi
Furniture Stores
image - Simra Handicrafts
Furniture Stores

Simra Handicrafts

Rocking Chairs To Bookshelves: Travel Back In Time With The Old-School Furniture At This Bazaar
Banaswadi
Home Décor Stores
image - 10by10
Home Décor Stores

10by10

Chairs Made Of Tyres, Or A Microfarm - This Home Solutions Brand Does It All!
Banaswadi
Accessories
image - Eco Seal Green bags
Accessories

Eco Seal Green bags

From Wine Bottle Gift Bags To Jute Totes, Bag Them All From This Eco-Friendly Store In Horamavu
Banaswadi
Gardening Stores
image - My Dream Garden
Gardening Stores

My Dream Garden

Check Out This Garden Store To Help Make The Garden Of Your Dreams
Banashankari
Cafes
image - Lava Kaffe
Cafes

Lava Kaffe

This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Banaswadi
Home Décor Stores
image - Ashley Furniture Home Store
Home Décor Stores

Ashley Furniture Home Store

Jump Into The World Of Wes Anderson Through Ashley Furniture Store In Banaswadi
Horamavu
Other
image - Veganarke
Other

Veganarke

Now You Can Get Almond Milk Delivered To Your Doorstep, From This Vegan Food Brand
Sadanandanagar
Cafes
image - Coffee@Arens
Cafes

Coffee@Arens

Hazelnut Lattes, Popcorn Sundaes And Hot Chocolate Mix: Why We Love This Fancy Banaswadi Roastery
Banaswadi
Lightning Stores
image - Lamp Crafts
Lightning Stores

Lamp Crafts

Chandeliers To Garden Lamps: Light Up Your Life With The Lighting Solutions From Lamp Crafts
Banaswadi
