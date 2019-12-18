Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Kasturi Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kasturi Nagar
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Salons
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Air Plant Planet
Want Plants Without The Maintenance? This Store Sells Plants That Need No Water Or Soil!
Kasturi Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Dance7 - The Art Factory
Rock Climbing To Yoga: Kasturi Nagar Peeps, Here Are 7 Things You Can Do In Your Hood, All Under One Roof
Kasturi Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Whiskey Clothing
Boys, This Funky Store In Kasturi Nagar Is Your Go-To Place For Hip And Millennial Threads
Kasturi Nagar
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Wrapped Emotions
Looking For A Gift? This Outlet In Bengaluru Sells Amazing Channapatna Home Decor
Kasturi Nagar
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
DogMyCats
It’s Raining Cat And Dog Products At This Pet Store That Also Does Home Delivery
Kasturi Nagar
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Rajpurohit Sweets
Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Banaswadi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sanskruti Collections
From Casual Wear To Designer Outfits, Here Is Where To Get Ethnic Wear In Kasturi Nagar
Kasturi Nagar
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Mars Adventures
Rock Climbing Or Rafting: Mars Adventures Is Ideal For Thrill-Seekers
Cafes
Cafes
Despiwich
You And Your Gang Need To Try This One In A Minion Sandwich Shop In Banaswadi
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel The Shack - Restopub
The Shack Is A Hidden Gem In Ramamurthy Nagar!
Ramamurthy Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Pinkberry
Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
Gyms
Gyms
Fit Squad
Customised Workouts, Spin Classes And CrossFit: Get Fighting Fit At This Swish Gym For INR 2,500
Banaswadi
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Aquila Sports Arena
Looking For A Calm Space For Your Football Practice? Then Head To This Place
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Jumkey Fashion Jewellery
Kalamkari Sets To Peacock Jhumkas: Shop For Quirky Trinkets Here
Sadanandanagar
Cafes
Cafes
Patio - The Resto Cafe
This Beautiful Outdoor Cafe in Banaswadi Is Where You Need To Go On Your Next Date!
Banaswadi
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Simra Handicrafts
Rocking Chairs To Bookshelves: Travel Back In Time With The Old-School Furniture At This Bazaar
Banaswadi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
10by10
Chairs Made Of Tyres, Or A Microfarm - This Home Solutions Brand Does It All!
Banaswadi
Accessories
Accessories
Eco Seal Green bags
From Wine Bottle Gift Bags To Jute Totes, Bag Them All From This Eco-Friendly Store In Horamavu
Banaswadi
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
My Dream Garden
Check Out This Garden Store To Help Make The Garden Of Your Dreams
Banashankari
Cafes
Cafes
Lava Kaffe
This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Banaswadi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Ashley Furniture Home Store
Jump Into The World Of Wes Anderson Through Ashley Furniture Store In Banaswadi
Horamavu
Other
Other
Veganarke
Now You Can Get Almond Milk Delivered To Your Doorstep, From This Vegan Food Brand
Sadanandanagar
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee@Arens
Hazelnut Lattes, Popcorn Sundaes And Hot Chocolate Mix: Why We Love This Fancy Banaswadi Roastery
Banaswadi
Lightning Stores
Lightning Stores
Lamp Crafts
Chandeliers To Garden Lamps: Light Up Your Life With The Lighting Solutions From Lamp Crafts
Banaswadi
Have a great recommendation for
Kasturi Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE