Dessert Parlours
image - Fat Unicorn
Dessert Parlours

Fat Unicorn

The Most Delicious Hand Crafted Gelatos At Fat Unicorn
Boutiques
image - Vika Boutique
Boutiques

Vika Boutique

Drape It Like Its Hot With Sarees From This Boutique In Yeshwanthpur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chetty's Coffee
Fast Food Restaurants

Chetty's Coffee

Amazing South Indian Breakfast Near New Bel Road
Cafes
image - Prana Organic Restaurant
Cafes

Prana Organic Restaurant

New BEL Road Peeps, Increase Your Prana By Hanging At This Organic Cafe
Music & Dance Academies
image - Manoeuvre
Music & Dance Academies

Manoeuvre

Salsa, Bollywood Or Kalaripayattu, Get Fit The Fun Way At This Studio
Salons
image - Kayla Spa & Salon
Salons

Kayla Spa & Salon

Take A Day Off For Some Self-Love At This Salon On New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
image - Trance Retail
Home Décor Stores

Trance Retail

Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road
Spas
image - Sohum Spa - Gokulam Grand
Spas

Sohum Spa - Gokulam Grand

Reach Out To Sohum Spa Movenpick To Experience The Best SPA
Clothing Stores
image - Nexgen Store
Clothing Stores

Nexgen Store

Lads, Shop For Shirts And Tees On A Budget Here Without Compromising On Style
Pubs
image - 1522 - The Pub
Pubs

1522 - The Pub

Weekend Plans? This Bar Serves Amazing Drinks & Yum Food!
Clothing Stores
image - Ramp
Clothing Stores

Ramp

This Celebrity Designer Will Transform You Into Prince Charming With Fine Suits And Sherwanis
Clothing Stores
image - The Namakh Store & Cafe
Clothing Stores

The Namakh Store & Cafe

Fashion, Food, And Events: This Online Brand Now Has It All Under One Roof
Lounges
image - Chapter One Bar | Maiin
Lounges

Chapter One Bar | Maiin

Feast On Delectable & Instagrammable Food At This Newly Opened Cafe In The City
Parks
image - JP Park
Parks

JP Park

Ditch Lalbagh And Head To This 85 Acre Park That Has Three Lakes And A Musical Fountain
Casual Dining
image - Puttum Kattanum
Casual Dining

Puttum Kattanum

This Hole-In-The-Wall Joint In Alleppey Serves The Best Puttu In Town
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kusum Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants

Kusum Rolls

Chicken, Paneer Or Liver: This Hole In The Wall Place Near New BEL Roads Is Known For Its Killer Kathi Rolls
Home Décor Stores
image - Unearth
Home Décor Stores

Unearth

This New BEL Road Boutique's Home Decor Products Are Stuff Made Of Pinterest Dreams
Cafes
image - Peppermill Bistro
Cafes

Peppermill Bistro

This Bistro On New BEL Road Wins For Its Chicken Cheesy Gol Gappa And Its Terrace Location
Salons
image - Bounce Salon & Spa
Salons

Bounce Salon & Spa

Treat Yourself With A Session Or Two Of Self Pampering At This Salon In The City
Fine Dining
image - Mezzaluna - Movenpick Hotel & Spa
Fine Dining

Mezzaluna - Movenpick Hotel & Spa

Get Your Money’s Worth {Literally} at Mezzaluna
