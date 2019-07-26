Drape It Like Its Hot With Sarees From This Boutique In Yeshwanthpur

From everyday wear cotton sarees to embroidered georgette and embellished organza sarees for parties, find a saree for every occasion at Vika Boutique. Located in Yeshwanthpur, this boutique specialises in Indian ethnic wear for women and kids. They stock up on sarees such as breezy cotton and linens, flowy chiffons and organzas, dreamy organzas and regal silks starting at INR 850. Their range of organza sarees with floral prints and plain ones with embellishments and crystals cannot be missed.

Spot a variety of silks such as Kanchipuram silk, Maheshwari silk, Bhishnupuri silk, Raw silk and Chanderi silk at this boutique. Apart from this, they source handlooms such as Ikat, Kalamkari and Kanchi Cotton from all over India. Their range of designer chiffon, georgette and crepe sarees with digital print and embellished borders is a great option for a party or any special occasion. Find readymade blouses that you can match with your saree starting at INR 1,500.

If you aren't really a saree person, they also have salwar materials and readymade indo-western maxi dresses. The maxi dresses made out of silk and cotton in hues of reds, oranges, and blues when paired with a dupatta works well as an Anarkali. Once you are done with shopping for your outfit, match it with pure silver jewellery sourced from all over the country at Vika Boutique. We are talking about jhumkas, studs, chandbalis and drop earrings along with necklace sets and toe rings starting at INR 500.