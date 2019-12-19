This Celebrity Designer Will Transform You Into Prince Charming With Fine Suits And Sherwanis

Led by designer Bharath Ramadas, Ramp, on New BEL Road, is where Prince Charmings are made, we are pretty sure. The swanky studio specialises in bespoke formal wear and wedding attire for men. And has, in the past, styled Sandalwood stars like Ramesh, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Sudeep.

If you are planning to look like a million bucks for your wedding or that next big work event, then, head here. You can choose from the latest of designs - from classic tuxedos to draped kurta and jacket sets. Velvet bandhgalas, crisp custom-made shirts, and funky Indo-western styles are also part of their offerings. Apart from fabrics and tailoring services, you can also pick up just the right accessories (from cuff links to ties and leather bags) for your look. Prices are on the higher end.