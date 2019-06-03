Salsa, Bollywood Or Kalaripayattu, Get Fit The Fun Way At This Studio

If you're getting tired of giving the "two left feet" excuse at all the parties and sangeets you've been attending, it's time to pick up some dance skills at Manoeuvre. From hip-hop, b-boying, contemporary and jazz to Bollywood, Salsa and Zumba, they have plenty of options to choose from!

All you have to do is reach out to them and opt for three classes in a week, from Monday to Saturday -- they have different time slots for these, so you can find one most suited to your schedule. Just in case dancing isn't your thing at all and you'd rather learn a self-defence skill, go for their Kalaripayattu classes that take place on the weekends.

Learn to ace the four stages: Maithari or body control exercises, Kolthari and Anthari (the practice of wooden and metal weapons) and then, the final stage Verumkai (bare-handed techniques). By the end of it all, you would be a Kalari master and could possibly use your moves on those who ask you to dance at the aforementioned parties and sangeets. Either way, it's a win-win situation!