Post Work Scenes? LOKL Is A Super Cool Place To Chill After Work

LOKL in HSR Layout turned out to be one of the best places to hang out after my office. So I recently visited this place and was super impressed by the ambiance. I loved how they have put so much effort into the interiors of the place. I tried Passion Fruit Mojito and Watermelon Mojito, both were up to the mark. Popcorn Shrimp Basket was utterly savory and my favorite. Spicy Chicken & Jalapeno Pizza was extremely appetizing with mouth-watering toppings. Overall, I highly recommend this place because even if you go in a group, it's easy on your wallet.