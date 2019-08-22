Post Work Scenes? LOKL Is A Super Cool Place To Chill After Work

Cafes

Lokl

HSR, Bengaluru
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

668, 13th Cross Road, Sector 1, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

LOKL in HSR Layout turned out to be one of the best places to hang out after my office. So I recently visited this place and was super impressed by the ambiance. I loved how they have put so much effort into the interiors of the place. I tried Passion Fruit Mojito and Watermelon Mojito, both were up to the mark. Popcorn Shrimp Basket was utterly savory and my favorite. Spicy Chicken & Jalapeno Pizza was extremely appetizing with mouth-watering toppings. Overall, I highly recommend this place because even if you go in a group, it's easy on your wallet.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

