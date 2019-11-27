London Curry House: A Vegetarian Restaurant Serving Yum Delicacies

Finally here after a lot of recommendations about London curry House in the central Bangalore. I went here on a Sunday noon and it was crowded. We registered our name in the waiting list and got our seat after waiting for 20 minutes. Without much thinking about the menu I directly flipped to the desserts part and ordered Chocolate wind and flower pot. Chocolate wind was the nitrogen ice cream with chocolate sauce and chocolate bits. This was something that every chocolate lovers should try. Before digging into the flower pot I just wanted my palate to treat with it something spicy so that next dessert shouldn't go bland in my mouth. So I ordered sev Puri pizza style, that's nothing but a papdi chat upon which cheese is grated. This is nothing extraordinary but tasted good. Then without giving much break we directly went to the Flower pot. This was presented beautifully,I mean it was something that's feast full to the eyes. The chocolate pot inside which rasmalai was filled and fully topped with chocolate coarse. Yes , this was different I tried. The rasmalai was not so sweet as our regular rasmalai nonetheless it was not out of its flavour. The blend of chocolate and rasmalai was a blast of flavours in the mouth I can say. I was happy with my meal.I would love to visit here soon to try their main course.