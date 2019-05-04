This Place In Bangalore Is Loved For Its Biryani And Chaats

Casual Dining

The London Curry House - The Royale Senate

Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru
The Royale Senate, 19/2, Kumara Krupa Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

London Curry House is a place that definitely attracts foodies as the dishes are presented with a unique way of cutleries and served hot and taste really well. The place is usually crowded but has a different style of presenting the food to their customer. The restaurant serves with a great quality food and has a very friendly customer staff relationship. I recommend to try the Starters, The Chaats, and The Biryani.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

