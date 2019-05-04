London Curry House is a place that definitely attracts foodies as the dishes are presented with a unique way of cutleries and served hot and taste really well. The place is usually crowded but has a different style of presenting the food to their customer. The restaurant serves with a great quality food and has a very friendly customer staff relationship. I recommend to try the Starters, The Chaats, and The Biryani.
This Place In Bangalore Is Loved For Its Biryani And Chaats
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sampige Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On The London Curry House - The Royale Senate
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sampige Road
Comments (0)