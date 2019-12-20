Shiv Sagar Has A Fine Dining Restaurant In The Heart Of The City. Yes, It's Vegetarian

Yet another restaurant jumping on to the fusion desi food bandwagon, Shiv Sagar does an upgrade with London Curry House — serving old-favourites with a twist. And of course, it’s vegetarian. Exposed red-brick walls, Victoria station clocks, and London telephone booths set the tone. Wooden tables and steel chairs add to the casual vibe, go with the whole fam or squad to dig into some hearty and quirky vegetarian fare.

Repackaging old street food favourites, this place does well to retain flavours we associate with Shiv Sagar. Kick-off our culinary expedition with Corn On The Cob Chaat which is tangy and fulfilling. Try their sinfully fried Babycorn Cigars priced at INR 320. Do give their Pindi Chole a try. Authentic, redolent with whole spices (including the otherwise elusive cinnamon and cardamom) and black (thanks to the Assam tea the channa was cooked with), we could eat this all day long with the soft kulcha it arrived with. They also have pizzas, pastas, and steaks (paneer, mostly). With a whole lot of options to choose from, this is perfect for all the vegetarians in the house.

Drink up their cocktails such as Laal Pari made with vodka, lime juice, sugar syrup with fresh red berries or try their Desi Pataka made with vodka, guava juice, green chillies, lime juice, and sugar syrup. For dessert, order the Flower Pot which is rasmalai in a chocolate pot served on pistachio soil priced at INR 300. They also have mocktail options if you aren’t too big on drinking.