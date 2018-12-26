The Only List That Matters: The Long Weekend List Of 2019 And Where To Go On Holiday

Forget staying in the crowded city for New Year’s Eve. Going by the drama of traffic and excessive drinking, fiasco, you’re better off being elsewhere! We’re thinking that it’s time for some peace and quiet in the jungles so our money is on enjoying in Kabini. From stargazing and romantic dinners on a river island, Kabini is the ideal place to rejuvenate. Check out our pick of things to do when there. Oh, and we’ve also got you covered when it comes to stay. Luxury to camping, here’s where to stay in Kabini. Since it's a Monday and Tuesday, you can exit the city on Friday, and get a solid four days to relax and unwind!

