Grab A Hearty Breakfast From This Joint Before You Head To Work

Across 9th main road and close to the Banaswadi fire station, nestled in a small place is Pooja Dosa Camp. This place makes for an amazing breakfast joint that serves delicious food at affordable prices. They make amazing ghee flavoured Pongal - a dish made with rice and moong dal mixed with lots of peppercorns served with coconut and red chutney along with piping hot sambar. Other famous dishes include hot idlis for INR 12 per piece, crispy medu vadas for INR 15, and other assortments of dosas and uttapams ranging between INR 30 and INR 60. All in all, a person can have a hearty breakfast meal for less than INR 100 here. PS - They operate from 7.30 am to 11.30 am and 5.30 pm to 10 pm. Also, there's parota available in the evening.