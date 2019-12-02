This Rooftop Cafe In Koramangala Is Worth Revisiting!

Go Italia: Located in the most happening place of Koramangala this rooftop Place is the perfect destination for office parties or weekend hangout. This place is inside NGV club and yes it’s open for all. Let’s check out the main part of the tempting food. Tried veg fillets, onion rings and cheese balls in the starter. Starters were delicious 🤤 and good in quantity. In the main course tried Italian rice, Italian veg curry and pizza. Their pizza is delicious with a thin base. In dessert, their warm chocolate cake was worth drooling for. Overall very nice experience with good ambience and friendly staff. It going to start serving all liquors very soon.