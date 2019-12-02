Go Italia: Located in the most happening place of Koramangala this rooftop Place is the perfect destination for office parties or weekend hangout. This place is inside NGV club and yes it’s open for all. Let’s check out the main part of the tempting food. Tried veg fillets, onion rings and cheese balls in the starter. Starters were delicious 🤤 and good in quantity. In the main course tried Italian rice, Italian veg curry and pizza. Their pizza is delicious with a thin base. In dessert, their warm chocolate cake was worth drooling for. Overall very nice experience with good ambience and friendly staff. It going to start serving all liquors very soon.
This Rooftop Cafe In Koramangala Is Worth Revisiting!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Go Italia
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)