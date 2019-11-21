A Cozy Place In Hsr With Some Healthy Yum Food!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Go Native

HSR, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

29, Opp. BDA Complex, 14th Main Road, HSR, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The best place I have come across in recent times be it the ambience or food and the service too. You will get good positive vibes once you enter this place, they have a really nice rooftop ambience with very cosy corners. Coming to the food I can say healthy food is no longer boring, each and everything I tried here was yummy. The best among these were palak Patta Allu Chaat, Hara bhara sabudana kebab, whole wheat pizza, millet khichdi and the desert is just mouth melting.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

Go Native

HSR, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

29, Opp. BDA Complex, 14th Main Road, HSR, Bengaluru

image-map-default