The best place I have come across in recent times be it the ambience or food and the service too. You will get good positive vibes once you enter this place, they have a really nice rooftop ambience with very cosy corners. Coming to the food I can say healthy food is no longer boring, each and everything I tried here was yummy. The best among these were palak Patta Allu Chaat, Hara bhara sabudana kebab, whole wheat pizza, millet khichdi and the desert is just mouth melting.
A Cozy Place In Hsr With Some Healthy Yum Food!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Go Native
