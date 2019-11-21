A Cozy Place In Hsr With Some Healthy Yum Food!

The best place I have come across in recent times be it the ambience or food and the service too. You will get good positive vibes once you enter this place, they have a really nice rooftop ambience with very cosy corners. Coming to the food I can say healthy food is no longer boring, each and everything I tried here was yummy. The best among these were palak Patta Allu Chaat, Hara bhara sabudana kebab, whole wheat pizza, millet khichdi and the desert is just mouth melting.