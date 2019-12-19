Looking For A Great Buffet- Head To This Outlet For Best Assortment Of Dishes

Nestled inside Gopalan Innovation Mall in Bannerghatta Road, Deja Vu Restaurant and Bar has amazing food options spread across the live counter, dessert cart, chat counter and main courses with lots of cocktails and mocktails options to drink on with the meal. I tried the starters in veg - tandoori pineapple, paneer tandoori, corn masala, tandoori potato in the sauce which went well with my drink which was a litchi based mocktail. In desserts - I liked Kashi Halwa, Gulab Jamun and other desserts on offer were assorted cakes, IceCream and fruits along with all the jams and marmalades to accompany your dessert plate. Price is reasonable for 70 odd dishes in both veg and non-veg. Do try the booze at reasonable prices in this place that go with the buffet and do call up the restaurant for special corporate bookings. Also, the decor with old movie posters will never disappoint you!