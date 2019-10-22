To start with, this place offers an amazing rooftop view for a hookah which is nice since it doesn't smoke up the ambience. Hungry Hippie: Coming to food, I tried a couple of dishes and my favourite was hummus with pita bread, I would have liked a slightly thinner pita but it was alright. From the mains, I had cottage cheese steak with mashed potatoes which was prepared well and was filling too. A thick paneer patty served with sautéed veggies and potatoes, perfect. To pair it up with, I had a green mango cooler which was very refreshing.
This Place Offers An Amazing Rooftop View For A Hookah Along With Good Food!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The place could be a little cleaner, and afternoon times definitely needs more cooling
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae.
