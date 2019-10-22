This Place Offers An Amazing Rooftop View For A Hookah Along With Good Food!

Cafes

Hungry Hippie

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vijay Building, 4th Floor, 104, Near Empire Hotel, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

To start with, this place offers an amazing rooftop view for a hookah which is nice since it doesn't smoke up the ambience. Hungry Hippie: Coming to food, I tried a couple of dishes and my favourite was hummus with pita bread, I would have liked a slightly thinner pita but it was alright. From the mains, I had cottage cheese steak with mashed potatoes which was prepared well and was filling too. A thick paneer patty served with sautéed veggies and potatoes, perfect. To pair it up with, I had a green mango cooler which was very refreshing.

What Could Be Better?

The place could be a little cleaner, and afternoon times definitely needs more cooling

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae.

