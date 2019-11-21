Drop By MockChop For Their Yum Food & Pretty Decors!

It’s a new concept of preparing mock meat-based dishes which makes you drooling. If you became the vegetarian and missing taste of non-veg this place is for you. Started with their traditional drinks lassi and Jira soda 🥤 followed by cheese samosa and kheema cheese samosa. Their samosa is delicious. In starter, we tried Afghani tikka Chaap, Achari Tikka Chaap and Galouti Chaap kebab. You won’t believe we tried above items with blindfolded and people could easily guess it how exactly non-veg dishes it tasted like. But it’s pure veg items made out of soya isn’t it cool? I meant it’s a perfect place to try vegetarian dishes with the taste and feel of non-veg dishes. In the main course tried their Tawa Chaap Masala, Methi Malai Chaap and Butter Masala Chaap with stuffed cheese paratha and garlic naan. Food was delicious and prices are as low as starting with Rs.100. They’re recently opened and still planning to increase items in their menu and adding desserts shortly. Overall this place is small but amazing to satisfy your taste buds.