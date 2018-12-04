Just Be is one of the prettiest cafes I've been to. The ambience is super cosy; this cafe is the definition of peace. With pretty lights and great ambience, this cafe is the best place to spend some peaceful time with your loved ones. Coming to the food and drinks, we ordered a pina colada. This drink was so refreshing and delicious. It was the perfect blend of pineapple and coconut milk. We also ordered nachos; these vegan treats were delicious.
This Pretty Cafe Serves Great Drinks & Vegan Food
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Wi-Fi Available
Under INR 500
