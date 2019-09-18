Looking For A Quick Bite In Cunningham Road? Look No Further!

Infinitea: This incredible place has been in Cunningham Road since the last 16 years. Amazing shop with a wide collection of teas from around the world and an amazing food menu to top it off. The ambience is very refreshing. Tea is their speciality, their menu defines each one in detail allowing you to make a well-informed decision about your kind of brew. We tried the fruit tea and the Egyptian peppermint tea. The Papaya Salad was extraordinary, the Momos were just incredible, I couldn't stop craving for more. I'd never tasted Raviolis, and I must say, they tasted absolutely delicious. The Chicken Pizza was so good that I didn't feel the need to use oregano or chilli flakes or any sort of sauce, the pizza was that good. The Samosas had the Aloo filing, and they were made in pure ghee. How authentic! Now coming to the desserts, the New York Cheese Cake with the honeycomb on top was extremely delicious. The Apple Pie had the perfect blend of flavours, and the combination of the pie with ice cream was so so good. I would definitely give this place a 5/5 for its ambience, service and food.