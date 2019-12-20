Broke Scenes? This Outlet Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Udupi Nalapaka: When the first meal in a new city is so interesting, you know the food journey will just become better with time. This place runs like a typical South Indian restaurant pushing out food at a fast rate while ensuring the quality is maintained and the prices are reasonable. At any time of the day, you can see people from all walks of life ordering from their menu and being satisfied with what they are served with. Items ordered: * Copper idli - The steamed idli was topped with white butter, carrot julio, spiced masala served with coconut chutney and sambhar. * Mangalore bajji - It had a tinge of sweetness added to the soft vadas while being served with their authentic coconut chutney. Landmark: Sakra world hospital, Bellandur