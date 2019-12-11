This outlet Offers Amazing Vegetarian Delights With A Pretty Decor!

Thyme & Whisk: This place located in Jayanagar is a pure veg place and is an awesome place to go with family and friends. The place serves North Indian and pan Asian food and everything here looks so good. I tried a tandoori starter which had Mushroom and Broccoli, Dal makhani along with sizzling Tawa veg and everything was good. Also tried the fruit shots they were also really good. If you are visiting on a weekend you will have to wait.