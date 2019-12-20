Drive Down To This Beautiful Untouched Beach Near The City!

Apsarakonda Beach is a hidden treasure indeed. It's located over 460 kilometers from Bengaluru, you can reach there by road, bus or car or by train till Honnavara and the nearest airport is in Hubli. It has the most perfect landscape for a beach. It's not cluttered with dirt nor overpopulated as making it the perfect spot for Pre Wedding shoot location as well. It is an ideal location for those who want to get away from crowded beaches and just spend some peaceful time at a beach, without being disturbed. Oh btw, it has a small backwater as well. Don't forget your umbrella and sunscreen, it can get really sunny!