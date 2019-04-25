Karma Kaapi Is One Quiet Cafe For All Me Time Lovers

Coffee Shop

Karma Kaapi

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

81, 1st Floor, 36th Cross Road, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Karma Kaapi is a place which serves the fanciest drinks which taste really good. This is definitely a place to be as it serves many signature coffees and other drinks as well. It is one quiet café where people can come to chill with their gang or just read a book. This is a great place for all the book lovers or people who like having their own me time.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids

