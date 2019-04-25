Karma Kaapi is a place which serves the fanciest drinks which taste really good. This is definitely a place to be as it serves many signature coffees and other drinks as well. It is one quiet café where people can come to chill with their gang or just read a book. This is a great place for all the book lovers or people who like having their own me time.
Karma Kaapi Is One Quiet Cafe For All Me Time Lovers
Coffee Shop
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹5,00
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids
Also On Karma Kaapi
Coffee Shop
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
Comments (0)