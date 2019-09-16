Drop By This Punjabi Dhaba On The Outers Roads Of Bangalore!

Bobby's Dhaba is located just walking distance from Nagasandra metro station is a perfect spot some awesome Punjabi food when going for a long drive, or you can especially go to this place to have some amazing parathas here. Be prepared for some waiting on weekends but they will take order in advance to serve you as soon as your number comes. Must try their parathas especially the Gobi and amazing lassi. Also, the Dal Makhani and Butter Chapati were really good. They don't have proper Dhaba style sitting but table chair sitting, it's a family place. Must go here with your friends or family for some amazing food.