Broke Scenes: Enjoy Poha Jalebi & Sabudana khichdi At This Outlet In Koramangala!

Sweet Shops

Bikaner Sweet Centre

Ejipura, Bengaluru
1008, Near Wipro Park, Srinivagilu Main Road, Cauvery Colony, Ejipura, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bikaner Sweet Centre: This place located in Koramangala is famous for its Poha Jalebi in the morning and Sabudana khichdi in the evening. Head to this place if you are looking for some Gujarati snacks as they have all kinds of them along with dhoklas, kachori, samosa, poha, jalebis, sabudana and also they serve parathas. The most important thing it won't burn a hole into your pocket.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

