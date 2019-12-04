Broke Scenes: Enjoy Poha Jalebi & Sabudana khichdi At This Outlet In Koramangala!

Bikaner Sweet Centre: This place located in Koramangala is famous for its Poha Jalebi in the morning and Sabudana khichdi in the evening. Head to this place if you are looking for some Gujarati snacks as they have all kinds of them along with dhoklas, kachori, samosa, poha, jalebis, sabudana and also they serve parathas. The most important thing it won't burn a hole into your pocket.