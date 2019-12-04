Bikaner Sweet Centre: This place located in Koramangala is famous for its Poha Jalebi in the morning and Sabudana khichdi in the evening. Head to this place if you are looking for some Gujarati snacks as they have all kinds of them along with dhoklas, kachori, samosa, poha, jalebis, sabudana and also they serve parathas. The most important thing it won't burn a hole into your pocket.
Broke Scenes: Enjoy Poha Jalebi & Sabudana khichdi At This Outlet In Koramangala!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir M. Visveshwarya
