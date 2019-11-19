Looking For Chaap? Head Here Right Now!

Mock Chop in Koramangala is the first place in Bangalore opened only for mock meat, and yes it's a pure vegetarian place. So if you guys wanna try some Chap Delhi style but gluten-free then head to this place. I tried the tandoori Chaap, afghani Chaap, Achari Chaap and also some Chaap with gravy which butter masala Chaap. All were super yummy and they also have biryani with soya Chaap and Amritsari Chaap kulcha. I am heading to this place again to try more.