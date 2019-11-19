Looking For Chaap? Head Here Right Now!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

MockChop

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

211, 1st Floor, Someshwara Temple Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Mock Chop in Koramangala is the first place in Bangalore opened only for mock meat, and yes it's a pure vegetarian place. So if you guys wanna try some Chap Delhi style but gluten-free then head to this place. I tried the tandoori Chaap, afghani Chaap, Achari Chaap and also some Chaap with gravy which butter masala Chaap. All were super yummy and they also have biryani with soya Chaap and Amritsari Chaap kulcha. I am heading to this place again to try more.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Fast Food Restaurants

MockChop

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

211, 1st Floor, Someshwara Temple Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default