Order Yum Rolls & Delish Arabic Food From Le Charcoal!

Le Charcoal: This place has a small dine-in area but is mostly for takeaway and home delivery. The best about this place is the rolls here, they are just awesome I tried the Paneer barbeque roll and it was awesome just freshly made and with good filling. It also has Arabic food, I tried butter garlic fried rice, corn salt and pepper and chilli mushroom. Everything else was also good chilli mushroom as the name says was little spicy. The order came in good packaging and was hot too.