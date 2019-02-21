Looking To Grab A Beer? Head To This New Brewery In JP Nagar Right Away

img-gallery-featured
Breweries

Levitate Brewery & Kitchen

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

57, Sarakki Industrial Layout, 1st Main Road, 3rd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Levitate is a pleasant rooftop restaurant that serves craft beers and great food. The views from here are great, as are the beers! It's a lovely place to hang out with a bunch of people or when you're in a group. Must try are their Brewery's special beer and their 14" pizza varieties that will keep you going all the way!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

