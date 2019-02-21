Levitate is a pleasant rooftop restaurant that serves craft beers and great food. The views from here are great, as are the beers! It's a lovely place to hang out with a bunch of people or when you're in a group. Must try are their Brewery's special beer and their 14" pizza varieties that will keep you going all the way!
Looking To Grab A Beer? Head To This New Brewery In JP Nagar Right Away
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
