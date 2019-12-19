Spruce Up Your Hair, Nails And Pamper Yourself At This Salon On 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar

Time management means doing going for a meeting, getting a mani-pedi, another meeting, styling your hair and hitting the party scene in Indiranagar. Hit up Looks Salon on 100 Feet Road to get it right! With massive glass windows, comfy hair styling stations, a separate area for manicures and pedicures,as well as a completely closed area for body polishes and facials, this one is luxury looking, but budget-friendly! Basic services start at INR 70 (threading) and a manicure or pedicure will cost your about INR 500. Haircuts for men are INR 500 up and for ladies, including styling, it starts at INR 1,000.

We checked in for a pamper session that included a manicure, clean-up and a hair spa for my colleague, and I had a pedicure and Keratin spa treatment for my unruly hair! The mani-pedi was standard though the disco lights in the foot tub made it jazzy! The hair spa included strengthening, protein scalp treatment and moisturising. Wrapped up in a hot towel, the organic face clean up began. While it is called brightening, it’s not whitening. This one just takes away the blackheads and the grime. A quick hair wash and dry later, my colleague, Ahalya was ready for a night on the town! My Keratin spa was a longer process starting with a quick analysis of my hair -- dense (phew!), dry, and curly! A smoothening session was followed by a hair wash, and a light blow dry. Two weeks later, and my hair still feels softer, more controllable and certainly looks healthier!