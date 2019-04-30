LOTR Fans Come Dine In The Hobbits Place

The Hobbit Cafe is for all the Lord Of The Rings fans & the Hobbit series. The whole place is designed to resemble a hobbit’s home, right from the door to the interiors, the huge tree, posters and decor. Thankfully it’s not as small as the hobbits home, the place is spacious with another level to compliment. Coming to the food & drinks, I started off with an Irish cream Mojito which was delicious & refreshing. this place serves mocktails & non-vegetarian & vegetarian dishes. This one’s for all the Lord Of The Rings fans & the Hobbit series. The whole place is designed to resemble a hobbit’s home, right from the door to the interiors, the huge tree, posters and decor. Thankfully it’s not as small as the hobbits home, the place is spacious with another level to compliment. Coming to the food & drinks, I started off with an Irish cream Mojito which was delicious & refreshing. The Cheesy & Creamy Mushroom Bruschetta was well made, though I would have liked with a little less salt. The baked Momos were too good, the veggies were beautifully baked in a nice momo wrap. For mains, I shared the Mushroom Ravioli & The Cottage Cheese With Pink Pepper Sauce with a portion of herbed rice. The mushroom ravioli was fabulous the sauce was creamy, though the ravioli could have done better with a thinner casing. The cottage cheese was nicely cooked and the underlying Sauce was nice & smoky, loved this dish. Desserts were good, though the brownie was dry, the taste was very chocolaty. A great ambience for you to hang out with a friend with some decent to good vegetarian food The Cheesy & Creamy Mushroom Bruschetta was well made, though I would have liked with a little less salt. The baked Momos were too good, the veggies were beautifully baked in a nice momo wrap. For mains, I shared the Mushroom Ravioli & The Cottage Cheese With Pink Pepper Sauce with a portion of herbed rice. The mushroom ravioli was fabulous the sauce was creamy, though the ravioli could have done better with a thinner casing. The cottage cheese was nicely cooked and the underlying Sauce was nice & smoky, loved this dish. Desserts were good, though the brownie was dry, the taste was very chocolaty. A great ambience for you to hang out with a friend with some decent to good vegetarian food