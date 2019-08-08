This New Burger Place In Indiranagar Is Too Die For

A new burger place 'Burger Seigneur' has come up in Indranagar, with both Indoor and Outdoor Seating. In Indoor sitting also they have different places if one wants private dining or with family. The best thing I liked about this place is that the buns of the burgers are not made up of maida but of potato and yeast. All the Products used here are mostly imported and they have in house-made sauces, that is the reason for it being on the pricey side. Being a vegetarian I tried the Lucien Burger which was basically of mushroom, caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes, the taste is mostly of the mushroom so if you are a mushroom lover then must go for it. Other than that I tried Chilli Macane - if you love mac and cheese, and want it spicy this is just the thing to try. I definitely would recommend this. They have very nice cold brews I will recommend to try watermelon brew and Zafrani latte. Apart from this, they have some awesome deserts: I would love to have these again -Skillet cookie: if you are a chocolate lover then must try this. -Pistachio Tres-leches: in this, a sponge cake is drenched in creamy milk topped with pistachios and it gives you a feeling as if you are having an Indian ras malai. Also try their Pistachio mouse cake that is one thing I would go for back again, the best among all. Overall I would say if you are a burger lover then must go to this place, but the variety of vegetarian burgers is less.