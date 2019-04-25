Love For Ice Creams

The ice cream tastes heavenly at Stoner Ice-creams. The red velvet ice cream topped with the cheesecake and the blueberry ice cream topped with the cheesecake are must-haves.
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae
