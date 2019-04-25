Love For Ice Creams

Dessert Parlours

Stoner

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Zatakia Centre, 50, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

The ice cream tastes heavenly at Stoner Ice-creams. The red velvet ice cream topped with the cheesecake and the blueberry ice cream topped with the cheesecake are must-haves.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

