Really cosy place with good food and wooden interiors with an added bonus of Seesha/hukka & live music! Brimstone Cafe is a hidden gem in HSR Layout. Everything here is bound to make your evening nice and musical.
Love Hukka & Live Music? Then This Place Is Perfect For You
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Only the mocktails could have been better!
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Comments (0)