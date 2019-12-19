Love Hukka & Live Music? Then This Place Is Perfect For You

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Brimstone Cafe

HSR, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

670, 13 Cross, 27th Main, HSR, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Really cosy place with good food and wooden interiors with an added bonus of Seesha/hukka & live music! Brimstone Cafe is a hidden gem in HSR Layout. Everything here is bound to make your evening nice and musical.

What Could Be Better?

Only the mocktails could have been better!

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Cafes

Brimstone Cafe

HSR, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

670, 13 Cross, 27th Main, HSR, Bengaluru

image-map-default