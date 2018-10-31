Love Jaipur's Handblock Prints? Then Take Home Curtains And Durries From This Comm Street Store

There's no denying that Jaipur prints can add charm to a home. If you agree, then head to Groovy Fashions on Commercial Street - a couple of doors down from Shiv Sagar. The store showcases home linen adorned with handblock Jaipur prints that you'll fall in love with. You can pick up curtains adorned with colourful elephants and pretty flowers. You can also get them in deep pinks and indigos. For the winters, they have comfy durries and also patchwork quilts. Bed spreads are on offer too. Prices begin at INR 950.