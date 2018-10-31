There's no denying that Jaipur prints can add charm to a home. If you agree, then head to Groovy Fashions on Commercial Street - a couple of doors down from Shiv Sagar. The store showcases home linen adorned with handblock Jaipur prints that you'll fall in love with. You can pick up curtains adorned with colourful elephants and pretty flowers. You can also get them in deep pinks and indigos. For the winters, they have comfy durries and also patchwork quilts. Bed spreads are on offer too. Prices begin at INR 950.
Love Jaipur's Handblock Prints? Then Take Home Curtains And Durries From This Comm Street Store
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
Many (though not all) of the offerings are crafted from pristine white fabric. So, that may be a bit tough to maintain in dusty Bangalore.
How Much Did It Cost
₹1000 - ₹3000
Also On Rahul's
Comments (0)