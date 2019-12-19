Love Japanese Food? Then You’ll Love Matsuri For Authenticity

We had the Tori no Karaage and the Tempura no Moriwase to start off our meal. The Tori no Karaage is chicken crumb fried in potato starch which is as succulent as it is crispy. The tempura’s light batter and crispness were perfect on the palate. And we knew our experience wouldn’t be complete without ordering sushi, so we ordered the Futo Maki, four neatly crafted pieces of sushi which didn’t skimp on the freshness. For mains we shared a Tekka Don Donburi Rice Bowl Meal, essentially sushi in a bowl and a Niku Udon, a simmering pork broth jampacked with that classic Japanese umami flavour.

Matsuri serves wasabi ice-cream. Its intimidating green colour made us a little uneasy to begin with, but once we dug in we found that the ice-cream had the perfect balance of sweet and heat. Just how we like to end our meal!