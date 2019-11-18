Love Pav Bhaji? You Can't Miss Out This Place In Koramangala

Under the coconut tree is another vegetarian cafe opened in Kormangala 5th block. They have a wide range of menu, from Soups to Pizza and Dal makhani & coming to drinks they've coffee, thick shakes & many more. The pav Bhaji here is really awesome & they have a chef all the way from Mumbai just for this. You can customize it as per your choice. They've many loyal customers just for this amazing Pav Bhaji. Also, we've tried their amazing Oreo shake which was just perfect. Not too sweet, just how it's supposed to be. Their very famous Mr. Bean Pizza was really yummy! Also the onion rings. Omg. They're just so crispy & definitely worth a visit. They have an amazing seating capacity with a 2-floor building & everything decorated with trending hashtags. Perfect place for all the vegetarians out there.