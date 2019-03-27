Love Shakespeare? Then Try This New brewery In Town!

Breweries

ShakesBierre

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eva Mall, Level 5, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience is beautiful and I was mesmerised by it! Guava mocktail, stuffed paneer, Murg Angar are must try! Guava and miss summer mocktail is again an add on to your menu. Presentation of the food is again great. Would highly recommend people to check out ShakesBierre- Brewpub & Kitchen!

What Could Be Better?

I think taste of the food 🥘

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

