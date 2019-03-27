The ambience is beautiful and I was mesmerised by it! Guava mocktail, stuffed paneer, Murg Angar are must try! Guava and miss summer mocktail is again an add on to your menu. Presentation of the food is again great. Would highly recommend people to check out ShakesBierre- Brewpub & Kitchen!
Love Shakespeare? Then Try This New brewery In Town!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I think taste of the food 🥘
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
