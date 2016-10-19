We all know KC Das as the go-to-place for Bengali sweets, but it also gives you pocket-friendly savoury Bengali specials — luchis with mishti cholaar daal and dum aloo.
#GoHereEatThis: Luchi At KC Das
Sweet Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Ask for luchis and you will obtain a perfectly plated meal of deep fried puffed Indian bread or puri {but the Bengali version, made with flour}, mishti cholaar daal {sweet Bengal gram curry} and dum aloo {potato gravy}. The smell of ghee, the hot swollen luchis, the sweet daal and the mild aloo gravy is a combination of richness and satisfaction. So here’s a suggestion, forget about the English breakfast in the vicinity and instead experience a good old Indian one. Don’t forget to follow this meal with their nicely-done chai.
Made to order, it always arrives fresh and hot at your table. Moreover it comes at such a measly price!
Price: INR 100 for two
